Grand Opening of Landon’s Miracle Field in Billings This Week

The unveiling of a baseball park 9 years in the making is about to unfold this Wednesday, in memory of a Billings teen and his dream. This new park will also symbolize the creation of a new baseball league in the Magic City for youth and adults alike. However, the ballpark itself has a few quirks that make it unique and the first one of its kind in the city of Billings.

The Reveal of Landon's Miracle Field at Poly Vista Park

Credit: Trent Flager, Townsquare Media Credit: Trent Flager, Townsquare Media loading...

The new field will be home to the Miracle League, a baseball league that removes athletic barriers like physical and mental disabilities, and encourages anyone to play the game of baseball. Landon's Miracle Field at Poly Vista Park is fully wheelchair accessible, using custom rubberized turf on the field.

Credit: Trent Flager, Townsquare Media Credit: Trent Flager, Townsquare Media loading...

Billings Parks and Recreation, along with Landon's Legacy have dedicated the park to Landon Patrick Smith, who tragically passed away in June 2013 just two days before his 18th birthday. In doing so, Landon's Legacy hopes to embody its mission to help those with all abilities get an opportunity to play Landon's favorite game.

The Grand Opening is on August 17th

Credit: Billings Parks and Recreation Credit: Billings Parks and Recreation loading...

If you're interested in enjoying live music, a dunk tank, food trucks, and seeing the Grand Opening of Landon's Miracle Field, head over to Poly Vista Park at 5:00 p.m. on August 17th. Signups for the Miracle League will also take place; there are leagues for youth aged 5-17 and adults 18 and older. They're also looking for coaches, so if you're interested, the Grand Opening will be your opportunity to get signed up.

Credit: Trent Flager, Townsquare Media Credit: Trent Flager, Townsquare Media loading...

Get our free mobile app

This is such an amazing event, and the field will give new opportunities to baseball players regardless of ability. As a former Special Olympics coach, I applaud this. I'm excited to see how awesome it will become.

WOW! Photos from the 2022 Big Sky International Balloon Rendezvous Have you ever wondered what it's like to see the Magic City from a hot air balloon? Here are some photos of the city as well as the balloons on display at the 2022 Big Sky International Balloon Rendezvous!