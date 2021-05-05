How to Say You’re From Montana Without Saying You’re From Montana
Recently, we asked our Facebook followers to tell us that they're from Montana without actually saying you're from Montana. We received a lot of great responses and wanted to share a few of them with you.
Here are a couple of examples.
"Head up north to Havre, that's the crown jewel of the Hi-Line." or "Gonna have dinner at Land of Magic and go check out Headwaters State Park."
Thanks to everyone that left a comment. We had a blast reading through them and some of them were extremely entertaining.
According to MY 103.5 listeners, here are a few ways to say you're from Montana without actually saying you're from Montana.
Smitty said;
How's the road to Fairy Lake?
Jamie said;
It's about 45 minutes from here, an hour if the roads are bad.
Michelle said;
It’s pronounced Hy-lite, not Hi-ya-lite.
Muhammad said;
I'm craving a pasty.
Dan said;
Riding in Radersburg.
Steven said;
Let's go ice fishing at Red Meadow and then grab a coupla bear claws at Polebridge.
Lisa said;
I always get my beer at Town Pump.
Brandi said;
It’s pronounced Ab-sor-kee...not Ab-sa-ro-ka. What about “crick” vs “Creek”? Just sayin’.
Leslie said;
It’s Hell-uh-nuh. Not hell-ay-nuh.
Judy said;
Let's go to the gates of the mountains.
Becky said;
Wave while driving.
Angela said;
Evil Knievel and St. Patrick’s Day.
Mary said;
Let's go backwoods camping at Sureshot lake and ride the Razor around to explore.
As I said, we got a lot of great responses. Thanks to everyone that helped us put together this awesome list.