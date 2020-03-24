Helping Hands: Bozeman Distillery Making Hand Sanitizer

It's all hands on deck when it comes to helping your neighbors in need here in Montana. A whiskey distillery in Bozeman, Montana is taking that literally- converting their distillery into a hand sanitizer production facility.

You may know Troy Downing as a candidate for State Auditor in Montana. The Bozeman businessman is also one of the owners of WildRye Distilling.

Downing shared this note with us:

We are cranking out hand sanitizer at WildRye Distilling. If you have 2oz bottles, we are in need. WildRye Distilling 111 E. Oak Street, ste 1E Bozeman, MT

Not only are they making the hand sanitizer, but they are also offering it for free. As of late Monday, Troy said they were limited on the smaller 2-3 ounce bottles, but he said folks can bring in their own bottle for a free refill.

*By the way- you may have heard Troy call in to Rush Limbaugh's radio show Monday morning talking about this effort and how they are particularly helping first responders.