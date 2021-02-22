To honor the more than 1,300 Montanans, and over 500,000 Americans who have died due to COVID-19, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte has ordered all flags be flown at half-staff beginning today (Monday 2/22).

According to the press release from the Governor's office, flags should be flown at half-staff through sunset on February 26.

For almost a year, Montanans, and all Americans, have faced a public health and economic pandemic with great resiliency. Tragically, more than 500,000 Americans, including more than 1,300 Montanans, have lost their lives to COVID-19. We remember their lives and keep their loved ones close to our hearts. -Governor Greg Gianforte

To see Governor Bullock's entire proclamation, CLICK HERE.

In another announcement from the Governor's office today (Monday 2/22), an online video tour of Montana's Capitol Building is now available to the public. Because of challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 4-H and FFA members weren't able to have their annual in-person Capitol tour, so a non-profit TV group in Helena helped create the video.

The virtual videos about the Montana Capital and Original Governor's Mansion provided by the Montana Historical Society were informative and interesting. When these videos were shown to 4-H and FFA members the students were beyond intrigued by the history, not only enjoying the videos but learning more about Montana History. -Andee Baker, 4-H and FFA Coordinator

The tour of the Montana Capitol Building in Helena is given by Deb Mitchell, who is with the Montana Historical Society's Outreach and Education Program. "This pandemic threw us all a curveball, so we threw one right back,” Mitchell said. “Now the capitol tour can come to the classroom or into the home."

CLICK HERE to watch the Video Tour of Montana's Capitol Building.