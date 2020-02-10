Gov. Bullock Suggests Election Interference…in Iowa

I don't know about you, but I gotta wonder who Gov. Steve Bullock (D-MT) is pointing the finger at here.

In an article by Politico, several Democrat governors across the country are pledging that the mess that happened in the Iowa Democrat Caucuses won't take place elsewhere in the country. When they got to Bullock, who dropped out of the Democrat presidential race several months ago, he said this:

“We’ll do everything we can to make sure our party’s effective,” he said of Montana Democrats. “But there’s greater issues we should be thinking about as well: though these challenges in Iowa may have been brought on by themselves, this underscores the importance of making sure that elections are secure — there very well may be meddling far beyond this.”

Hmmm. Outside forces? Is Bullock referring to the Russians? Hillary Clinton? Both?

The other big story from Politico last week was how Bullock reportedly sat down with former President Barack Obama. All of the news was focused on whether or not Obama was trying to pressure Bullock to run for the US Senate against the popular incumbent Senator Steve Daines (R-MT). I guess no one thought there was any chance in the world that Obama would have urged Bullock to run as a VP candidate? Ha...