Good Benefits: MVD Express Now Hiring in Billings

I got a phone call from one of our listeners in Bozeman the other day. He told me he was making a trip to Billings and wanted to know where that place was that can get your driver's license renewal done really fast. So I responded to him and said: it's MVD Express, right next to Costco.

Maybe you don't need your driver's license renewed, but you just need a job. Or, maybe even more important than a job- you need some benefits.

I caught up with Janice Lucero from MVD Express, and she said not only are they hiring- but they've got great benefits as well.

MVD Express is growing and looking for Engaging CustomerService Agents to assist our walk-in customers with their motor vehicle needs in our new office in Billings Montana!

Paid training

Great benefits: Medical, Dental, Vision, Life & Short/Long Term Disability Insurance.

Paid time off.

Paid Holidays.

Check out MVDExpress.com/Montana if you're interested in applying for a job, or if you want to get your driver's license renewed. They're right across the street from Costco in Billings, and hopefully will be expanding elsewhere across the state soon.

PRIOR POST from October 2019- Now Open: Faster Option to Renew Your License

I got a bunch of phone calls from all across Montana complaining about the long wait times at the DMV. Some callers said they couldn't get an appointment scheduled for months, and the wait times were way too long.

It looks like a solution may have just arrived to Billings, Montana, and will soon be launching statewide. MVD Express just opened their doors on Monday morning in Billings. Not only can they renew your driver's license or issue you a REAL ID, they can also do your vehicle title work all in the same location. And oh by the way- they'll also be open on Saturdays.

I just popped in there during the noon hour and got my driver's license renewed in no time, with no wait, at MVD Express Montana near Costco in Billings. The DMV may be closed for Columbus Day, but MVD Express is open till 6. Get your REAL ID and your title work all in the same location.

Here's the other interesting news about MVD Express: you don't have to live in Billings in order for them to process your REAL ID and your title work, they cover any county in the state. So, if you travel to Billings to go shopping or attend a tournament, you can get your license renewed even on a Saturday.