Mark These Dates Billings for 6 Free Summer Movies in the Park

Summertime is knocking on our door and we're less than a month away until the Free Movies in the Park series kicks off. Brought to you by the West End Exchange Club and Firefly Outdoor Movie Company, there are six dates on the calendar (all on Friday or Saturday nights), presented by TDS Fiber. Keep scrolling to see dates and locations.

Bring your blankets, lawn chairs, and kids.

The folks in the stock photo above look like they're hunkering down for a chilly evening at their outdoor film, but most nights for the Free Movies in the Park series in Billings will likely be on the mild side. Except perhaps for the first movie on June 3rd and the last date on October 7th, movie night in the park will probably be quite comfortable.

See movies on a huge screen in Billings' best parks.

Firefly Outdoor Movie Company will bring out their biggest screen for Free Movies in the Park; a giant 30-footer, with a full 1080p hi-def projector, cinema-quality sound, and rumbling sub-woofers. Attendees are encouraged to support the various food trucks and vendors that will be on-site at each Free Movie Night, although you can certainly bring your own snacks or beverages.

It's affordable fun.

As inflation continues to cut into our buying power, those on tight budgets may be cutting back on entertainment spending. Going to the theater with a family can easily blow a hundred dollars, and if you have to choose between a tank of gas and a movie, well... you'll probably choose fuel.

Dates and times for Free Movies in the Park 2022.

These free movies (while not first-run films) are a great opportunity to make a fun summer memory with the kids or for a date night. I won't tell anyone if you choose to fill your hydro flask with wine or rum and Coke.

June 3, Pioneer Park - Encanto

June 10, Castle Rock Park - Sing 2

July 1, Veterans Park - Turning Red

July 16, Pioneer Park - to be announced

August 12, Optimist Park - to be announced

October 7, Rose Park - Ghostbusters Afterlife

Want to host your own private movie night? Firefly rents their huge portable movie screens. The 30-foot screen starts at $799, plus movie rights if applicable. They also have a smaller screen (it looks to be about 10 feet wide) that rents for $350 per night.