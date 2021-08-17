Annual Dog Day at Billings’ Rose Park Pool is Sunday (8/22)

Hot dog! You can bring your pooch to the pool.

Some dogs love water and some prefer to keep their paws dry. Regardless, dogs are not permitted in public swimming pools, for obvious public health and safety reasons. The exception to the rule is this Sunday, August 22, when the Rose Park pool is hosting it's annual Dog Day.

The end-of-summer event typically draws hundreds of dogs.

Poof! Just like that, summer is practically over. The final day of swimming (for people) at Rose Park is Saturday, 8/21. On Sunday, it's "dogs only" from 12 pm to 4 pm. The cost is $4 per dog, no charge for their human. Only dogs are permitted in the water.

Dang, no dogs on the waterslides?

As hilarious as it might be to watch a wiener dog slash down a waterslide, it's not going to happen, as dogs aren't allowed on waterslides. The splash pool and regular pool will both we open, with lifeguards on duty. Water toys and doggy lifejackets are permitted. Pet owners are responsible from cleaning up after their dog on the pool deck/lawn and all dogs must have current rabies vaccinations.

Other dog events coming up in Billings:

8/21 Paws in the Park. A fundraiser for new playground equipment, this event is held at Thompson Park in Laurel.

8/28 Snip, Snip Hooray! Low-cost spay and neuter clinic, hosted by Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

9/18 406 Grateful Dog Fun Run. A two-mile course at Phipp's Park, held the same day as the Quityerbitchen' Trail Race.

Western Ranch Supply hosts affordable pet vaccination clinics on the 3rd Saturday each month. The next event is 8/21.