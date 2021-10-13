The Most Haunted Road in Billings. Would You Visit After Dark?

Do you believe in ghosts? A CNN piece reports that 45% of Americans do and perhaps more shocking, 25% of us report having witnessed ghostly activity of some type. No doubt, the popularity of various "ghost hunter" paranormal TV shows has helped fuel the interest in ghosts.

Is it just your imagination? Or... something else?

I've never seen a ghost or spirit or whatever you'd like to call them, but I don't think it's too much of a stretch to believe that various forms of energy can make themselves known. Nearly all of us have gotten the "heebie-jeebies" at some point. Weird vibes, feeling like something is off, or getting "the creeps" in certain places isn't really that uncommon. Plus, there are many sights and sounds that are outside the range of human eyes and ears.

Photo by Michael Foth, Townsquare Media

Some say Two Moon Park Road is the most haunted street in Billings.

HauntedPlaces.org shares the tale of the Weeping Woman at Two Moon Park. They wrote,

She is said to walk along the banks of the Yellowstone River about 5 miles east of Billings. Those who have seen her say she is tall, has dark hair, and wears a white flowing gown.

Others say the Weeping Woman is not confined to the Two Moon Park area, but instead, she roams the banks up and down the Yellowstone. One local version of the ghost story is that she drowned her children by tossing them into a burlap bag in the river, then jumped in and drowned herself as well.

Ghost stories were bouncing around in my head as I slowly drove down the muddy road to Two Moon Park on a blustery October afternoon. Even the signage at the park seemed a little creepy. Notice where it reads "Wild Things in Wild Places". My imagination kicked into high gear. Surely the wild things they mention are ghosts, no?

Photo by Michael Foth, Townsquare Media

Two Moon Park has a colorful history.

According to the Yellowstone River Parks Association, the 90-acre site that is now Two Moon Park was once a gravel pit, then a junkyard. Before the white man arrived, one could speculate that Native Americans used the river bottom as a hunting ground or maybe even an encampment. Tucked under the Yellowstone River cliffs, the space offers some shelter from the harsh, northwest winter winds that blow through our area.

Photo by Michael Foth, Townsquare Media

A dead body, a future US Senator, and a biker club at Two Moon.

The Billings Gazette wrote a nice history of the park in this 2003 article that brought up some interesting highlights of the popular Billings park.

Future US Senator Conrad Burns participated in a horseback cattle roundup at the site in 1969.

A body was discovered at Two Moon in 1970.

In 1974 a motorcycle club called the Banditos was camping at the park. This drew the attention of the Yellowstone County Sheriff's department, who evicted the bikers from Two Moon.

More recently, a body was found at the park in 2019. Foul play was not suspected, per a KULR report.

Photo by Michael Foth, Townsquare Media

Runner-up for Most Haunted Street in Billings has got to be Minnesota Ave.

Once the heart of Billings' Chinatown, Minnesota Avenue was a much busier place 100 years ago. Shops, saloons, and all sorts of "entertainment" were available in the Old Town Historic District. The former Granny's Attic building (now slated for demolition) is said to be haunted.

I didn't see or feel anything particularly spooky when I visited Two Moon Park. But it was daytime, and everybody knows that ghosts don't come out until after dark.