Feds and Sheriff’s Office Arrest Two in Methamphetamine Bust

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and the Missoula Police Department, working with the FBI and the Montana Regional Violent Crimes Unit raided a house outside Missoula early Tuesday morning, detaining six individuals, charging two with federal drug offenses.

Undersheriff Rich Maricelli said the house, located in the 4700 block of Calistoga near the Missoula International Airport, had been the subject of numerous complaint calls in recent months.

“They were going off a litany of tips and complaints dating back to August of last year,” Maricelli said. “At this particular address we’ve had 28 different calls for service along with multiple Crimestoppers tips. They were all related to drug activity, stolen property and gun violations. It just got to the point that the people in this neighborhood were the victims of this flophouse, so we were finally able to put the case together and put an end to this situation.”

Maricelli said the raid occurred at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday with a SWAT team, detaining six individuals, two of whom are now in the Missoula County Jail on federal holds for drug charges.

Dezman Patron

They are 40 year-old Allan Harwood and 20 year-old Dezman Patron. Both are being held without bond in the Missoula County Jail.