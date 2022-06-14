The body of an adult female was discovered in the Yellowstone River near the East Bridge late Monday, according to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder. The body was initially found by onlookers who were observing the rising water level of the river.

According to a press release from Sheriff Linder released today (06/14) at 3:05 p.m., Yellowstone County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a location near the East Bridge at around 9:00 p.m. on June 13, where the body was discovered and transported to the Billings morgue.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday (06/15) morning. The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office does not suspect foul play, however, the investigation will be treated as though it were a homicide until a cause of death has been determined. The identity of the deceased is unknown and will be confirmed during the autopsy.

Get our free mobile app

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)