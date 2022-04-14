These Criminals Are Non-Compliant For the Sexual or Violent Offenders Registry. Have You Seen Them, Billings?

Currently, in Yellowstone County, we have over 1,500 violent and sexual offenders. There are several that are "Non-Compliant" meaning they haven't registered on the Sexual or Violent Offenders Registry, or their whereabouts are unknown. The Montana Department of Justice (DOJ) is asking for the public's help in locating these non-compliant offenders. This is meant as an informational resource, and the DOJ states, "Anyone who uses this information to injure, harass or commit a criminal act against any person, may be subject to criminal prosecution." All information below is accurate as of April 14, 2022, at 4:54 AM.

Cook is a Non-Compliant Registrant, previously sentenced for Sexual Assault, Aggravated Assault, and Assault With a Weapon.

Killsnight is a Non-Compliant Registrant, previously sentenced for Aggravated Assault, Federal Sexual Abuse, and Partner/Family Member Assault.

Bargar is a Non-Compliant Registrant, and his whereabouts are unknown. His last known whereabouts were in Billings. He was previously sentenced for Sexual Intercourse without Consent.

Elkshoulder is a Non-Compliant Registrant, and his whereabouts are unknown. His last known whereabouts were in Billings. He was previously sentenced for Federal Aggravated Sexual Abuse With Children.

Montoya is a Non-Compliant Registrant, and his whereabouts are unknown. His last known whereabouts were in Billings. He was previously sentenced for Sexual Assault.

Romero is a Non-Compliant Registrant, her whereabouts are unknown, and she may be homeless. She was previously sentenced for Sexual Intercourse without Consent.

Jensen is a Non-Compliant Registrant, his whereabouts are unknown, and he may be homeless. He was previously sentenced for Sexual Assault on a Minor in Durango, CO.

A full list of Non-Compliant Registrants can be found here, along with their last known locations. If you have any information on the whereabouts of any of these offenders, call 406-444-7068 for Sexual Offenders and 406-444-9877 for Violent Offenders.

