Cowboy Football Team Will Play at Colorado in 2025

Contributing Authors:
University of Wyoming

From Cody Tucker at 7220sports.com

The University of Wyoming and the University of Colorado athletics departments announced on Thursday that the two Front Range schools will play each other in football on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo.

The contract is a single-game contract.

The last time the two teams played was in 2009 in Boulder. The series between the two schools dates back to Nov. 10, 1900, when they first played a game at Colorado. The last victory on the field for the Cowboys was in 1982 when the Pokes won 24-10 at Folsom Field.

Wyoming’s 2025 non-conference schedule will feature two games against Pac-12 Conference opponents. In addition to the Sept. 20 game at CU, Wyoming will host the Utah Utes in Laramie on Saturday, Sept. 13. UW is scheduled to kick off the 2025 season at home on Saturday, Aug. 30 against Cal Poly.

Below are Wyoming’s future football schedules.  All future schedules are tentative and subject to change.

 

University of Wyoming

Future Football Schedules

(As of July 8, 2021)

 

                    2021

Date                       Opponent

Sept. 4                   MONTANA STATE

Sept. 11                 at Northern Illinois

Sept. 18                 BALL STATE

Sept. 25                 at UConn

 

                    2022

Date                       Opponent

Aug. 27                  at Illinois

Sept. 3                   TULSA

Sept. 10                 NORTHERN COLORADO

Sept. 24                 at BYU

 

                    2023

Date                       Opponent

Sept. 2                   TEXAS TECH

Sept. 9                   PORTLAND STATE

Sept. 16                 at Texas

Sept. 23                 APPALACHIAN STATE

 

                    2024

Date                       Opponent

Aug. 31                  at Arizona State

Sept. 7                   IDAHO

Sept. 21                 NEW MEXICO STATE

Sept. 28                 BYU

 

                    2025

Date                       Opponent

Aug. 30                 CAL POLY

Sept. 13                 UTAH

Sept. 20     `           at Colorado

 

                    2026

Date                       Opponent

Sept. 5                   NORTH TEXAS

Sept. 12                 NORTHERN COLORADO

Sept. 19                 at Central Michigan

Sept. 26                 LOUISIANA

 

                    2027

Date                       Opponent

Sept. 4                    at Utah

Sept. 11                 SOUTHERN UTAH

Sept. 18                 at North Texas

Sept. 25                 CENTRAL MICHIGAN

                   

                    2028

Date                       Opponent

Sept. 16                 at Texas Tech

 

                    2029

Date                       Opponent

Sept. 8                   CALIFORNIA

Sept.  15                at Louisiana

 

                    2030

Date                       Opponent

Sept. 14                 at Arizona

 

                    2031

Date                       Opponent

No games yet scheduled

 

                    2032

Date                       Opponent

Sept. 4                    at California

 

                    2033

Date                       Opponent

Sept. 17                 ARIZONA

University of Wyoming

 

Filed Under: Cody Tucker, college football, University of Colorado, university of wyoming
Categories: Sports
