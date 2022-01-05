Bobcat Football Team Stuck at Airport Due to Severe Weather

The Montana State Bobcat Football team was scheduled to fly out of Bozeman this morning at 9:00 a.m., but severe winter weather has delayed the departure.

A source travelling with the team tells us the Bobcats are currently stuck at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport waiting to board a flight to Frisco, Texas. The delay was due to mechanical issues on the plane. The engine reportedly has an air leak that crews are working to fix.

The entire team and staff are waiting at the airport until the plane is repaired and hope to leave Bozeman and head to Frisco this afternoon around 2:00 p.m.

A convoy of busses left Bobcat Stadium this morning en route to the airport. Despite frigid temperatures, many fans found a spot along the route to cheer on the Bobcats. The Central Valley Fire District and Bozeman Fire teamed up to give the Bobcat Football team a proper sendoff.

The Bobcats will face the North Dakota State Bison on Saturday in the FCS National Championship in Frisco, Texas. It's the Bobcats' first trip to the National Championship since 1984. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning. The game will be televised on ESPN2. You can also listen to a radio broadcast of the game on 100.7 XL Country or on the XL Country App.

Severe winter weather and cold temperatures have impacted travel throughout the state. Multiple accidents were reported on Interstate 90 in the Gallatin Valley.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided when available.

