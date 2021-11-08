During a press conference on Monday, November 8, Montana State Athletic Director Leon Costello announced that the game on Saturday, November 13 will be the sixth straight sellout in Bobcat Stadium this season.

The Montana State Bobcats will face the University of Idaho Vandals on Saturday, which is also Senior Day. The energy in Bobcat Stadium this season has been electric. Every home game so far this season has been sold out. Standing room tickets are still available at the Bobcat Ticket Office for Saturday's game.

Selling out six games in a row is a record at Bobcat Stadium. According to Costello, it has never been done before.

Thank you to all of our fans, and to everyone who has supported us. Our fans are simply the best, and they keep showing it time and time and time again.

Montana State Athletic Director Leon Costello said.

On Saturday prior to the game, Montana State University will honor and pay tribute to seniors who will be playing their last game in Bobcat Stadium. It is recommended that fans enter Bobcat Stadium approximately 30 minutes early to take part in the festivities and give seniors the proper send-off that they deserve.

Costello says that selling out six games in a row is a "game-changer" for the university and for student-athletes at Montana State.

Watch the press conference below.

Saturday's game marks the last home game of the season for the Bobcats. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. The final regular-season game for the Bobcats will be on Saturday, November 20 in Missoula for the highly anticipated "Brawl of the Wild" against the University of Montana Griz.

