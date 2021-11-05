Montana State Vs. Eastern Washington: What You Need To Know

The Montana State Bobcat Football team will travel to Roos Field in Cheney, Washington to face the Eastern Washington University Eagles on Saturday, November 6. Eastern Washington's bright red field is known as the "Inferno."

Both teams are currently 7-1 overall. The Bobcats are 5-0 in the Big Sky Conference, whereas the Eagles are 4-1. Both teams are in the top 10 of the FCS college football rankings. The Bobcats are #4, and the Eagles are #5.

We have to play to our strengths. We have to minimize their run game, and I think we have a good ability to get after the passer. No matter who we've played that's something we've been able to do. We don't need to recreate ourselves by any means, but we need to play well.

said Montana State Head Football Coach, Brent Vigen.

Earlier this season, Eastern Washington defeated the University of Montana Grizzlies. The Eagles were down 21-10 entering the 4th quarter outscored the Grizzlies 24-7 in the final 15 minutes to win 34-28.

Defensive Tackle Chase Benson, a Helena, Montana native is expected to return to the field for Saturday's game after being sidelined due to an injury. Will linebacker Callahan O'Reilly is expected to play in Saturday's game as well.

Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere leads the FCS in passing yards per game (412.1 yards per game) and total offense (430.1 yards per game) and is expected to be the primary threat for the Bobcats.

To beat Eastern Washington you have to have a team effort. Offensively you have to stay on the field, you have to keep them off the field, your best defense is when (Barriere) is over on the sideline. You have to tackle well and tackle as a team. We need to keep everything in front of us (defensively). (Weber State) created a special teams edge (by making) a bunch of plays on special teams and faking three punts. Not that we'll fake three punts, but you have to find an edge. So if anything that's the recipe Weber showed, you have to do it as a team.

said Vigen.

The Bobcats lead the FCS in turnover margin at +1.50 per game, and in interceptions thrown (one). The team's 1.25 sacks allowed per game is 17th nationally, while MSU's 2.75 sacks per game is 20th.

The game will be televised by SWX Sports on ABC stations across Montana and on SWX (channel 503 on cable and 8.2 over the air) in Billings. It's only the second top-five matchup in Bobcat history. The other was on November 9, 2013, when the No. 5 Bobcats fell to the 4th ranked Eagles 54-29 in Cheney. You can also listen to a radio broadcast on 100.7 XL Country.

(HT: Montana State University)

