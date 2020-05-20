Cooney Busted Fundraising from Lt Gov Office

Lieutenant Governor and Democrat gubernatorial candidate, Mike Cooney (D-MT) was busted for making campaign fundraising calls from his official office in the state capitol.

Here's the screenshot from the fundraising call with the Democrat Governors Association that a tipster recently sent me:

Mike Dennison confirmed the news in a report for the Montana Television Network:

Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, who’s running for governor, used his Capitol office last month to participate in a campaign conference call, MTN News has learned – a possible violation of state law.

Dennison also reports that Cooney’s campaign said the call is an “isolated incident.” Hmmm. Isolated incident?

FLASHBACK: Mike Cooney accused of illegal campaigning

From The Billings Gazette in 2002:

Documents found in the state's computer system show former Secretary of State Mike Cooney illegally used government equipment for his political campaigns, his state Senate opponent charged Friday.

Cooney is facing a primary challenge from Democrat Whitney Williams in the Montana gubernatorial race.