Charlie Kirk Headlining Event at Montana State
Charlie Kirk is one of the most popular young conservative activists in the country. Is the Turning Point USA founder headlining an event at Montana State University? Check out the April 18th event just added to the Turning Point USA-Montana State Facebook page.
This ought to be a lively discussion:
Come hear Charlie Kirk, the Founder and President of Turning Point USA, as he takes on big government, culture and the left as part of the Campus Clash Tour!! Doors open at 6:30pm, the event will start at 7:00pm