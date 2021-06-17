More details have been released about a shooting that happened late on Tuesday night (6/15) in west Billings, that also led to a standoff in a neighborhood close to the Yellowstone River.

According to a press release from the Billings Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 2400 Block of Nikki Place after a complaint of “shots fired.”

Upon arrival at the scene, BPD officers made contact with a 47-year old man who was “a victim in the incident.” But according to the press release, the man was “not stuck or injured by the gunfire.”

During their investigation, Billings Police officers developed a lead on 2 male suspects, and a description of a vehicle that was involved in the shooting.

Just after 1pm on Wednesday (6/16), officers from BPD’s Street Crime Unit spotted the suspects vehicle in the 700 block of Thicket Lane, located just off Garden Avenue in a neighborhood close to the Billings KOA Holiday campground.

BPD also got information that two males were inside the residence, and upon making contact with those in the home, 3 additional occupants were identified inside the house.

While the 2 suspects in the Nikki Place shooting remained hold up inside the house, the 3 other occupants “exited without incident,” according to Billings Police

The BPD SWAT team, Yellowstone County TRT, and BPD Crisis Negotiators responded. Shortly after 3:00 PM both suspects surrendered without further incident and were taken into custody.

The two men arrested in the incident were 28-year old Michael Torres, and 24-year old Chaz Wilkes.

Torres was arrested on Assault w/ Weapon charges, and other valid arrest warrants.

Wilkes was arrested for Assault w/ Weapon, Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, and other valid arrest warrants.