Billings Weekend Starts with Another Shooting on the West End

Billings Police are looking for a suspect(s) who may have been involved in a shooting late on Friday night (2/18) in the Magic City.

According to a post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers were dispatched at 11:14 pm on Friday to the 1200 block of 18th Street West for a reported shooting. Billings Police report that a male victim had been shot and then was transported "via personal vehicle" to a Billings hospital.

The injuries to the male victim were "non-life-threatening," according to the post on Twitter, and at the time this article was published there have been no arrests in the shooting, and Billings Police are still searching for the person or persons who may have been involved.

The investigation is "ongoing," according to the report on social media from Billings Police Sargent Peterson.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

