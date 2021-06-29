Billings PD Investigating Motorcycle Crash at 20th and King Ave W.

Traffic on a busy Billings road was backed up for hours on Tuesday evening (6/29), following a motorcycle crash that closed a portion of King Avenue West, according to the Billings Police Department.

The post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page made just after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday says that BPD officers were dispatched to the scene of a motorcycle crash at the intersection of King Avenue West, and South 20th Street West.

Traffic going eastbound on King Avenue West was blocked just before 8 p.m., and caused delays in the area, while crash investigators from Billings Police Department were on scene.

No further details about the identity, or the condition of the motorcycle rider were available at the time this story was published.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

