Billings Could See Freezing Temps Through Valentine’s Day
Current weather forecasts are predicting a frigid stretch of temperatures for Southeastern Montana that could last for weeks.
The Weather Channel's 10-day outlook for Billings currently shows 29 degrees on February 18 as the warmest temperature in the forecast. KTVQ's forecast through Wednesday, February 13 doesn't have a high temperature above 24 degrees.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 12noon Tuesday (2/5) for Yellowstone County with dangerous wind chills of -35 possible.
The National Weather Service reminds travelers to frequently check weather forecasts and follow these guidelines to be prepared:
- Protect Your Pets, Livestock and other Property: If you have pets or farm animals, make sure they have plenty of food and water and are not overly exposed to extreme cold. Take precautions to ensure your water pipes do not freeze. Know the temperature thresholds of your plants and crops.
- Fill up the tank: Make sure your car or vehicle has at least a half a tank of gas during extreme cold situations so that you can stay warm if you become stranded.
- Dress for the outdoors even if you don't think you'll be out much.
- Update Your Winter Car Survival Kit: Make sure your car survival kit has the following:
Jumper cables: flares or reflective triangle are great extras
Flashlights: Replace the batteries before the winter season starts and pack some extras
First Aid Kit: Also check your purse or bag for essential medications
Baby, special needs gear: If you have a baby or family member with special needs, pack diapers and any special formula or food
Food: Stock non-perishable food such as canned food and a can opener, dry cereal and protein-rich foods like nuts and energy bars
Water: Have at least 1 gallon of water per person a day for at least 3 days
Basic toolkit: Pliers, wrench, screwdriver
Pet supplies: Food and water
Radio: Battery or hand cranked
Cat litter or sand: For better tire traction
Shovel: To dig out snow
Ice scraper: Even if you usually park in a garage, have one in the car.
Clothes: Make sure you dress for the weather in warm clothes, gloves, hat, sturdy boots, jacket and an extra change of clothes for the cold
Warmers: Pack extra for body, hands, feet
Blankets or sleeping bags: If you get stranded in traffic on a lonely road, you'll be glad to have it.
Charged Cell Phone: Keep a spare charger in your car as well