Billings Could See Freezing Temps Through Valentine’s Day

Current weather forecasts are predicting a frigid stretch of temperatures for Southeastern Montana that could last for weeks.

The Weather Channel's 10-day outlook for Billings currently shows 29 degrees on February 18 as the warmest temperature in the forecast. KTVQ's forecast through Wednesday, February 13 doesn't have a high temperature above 24 degrees.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 12noon Tuesday (2/5) for Yellowstone County with dangerous wind chills of -35 possible.

The National Weather Service reminds travelers to frequently check weather forecasts and follow these guidelines to be prepared: