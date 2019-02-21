Audio: Bennion Announces Run for AG
Billings native, and Chief Deputy Attorney General, Jon Bennion announced a run for Montana's Attorney General in 2020.
Current Attorney General Tim Fox (R-MT) is term-limited and has announced a run for governor. Bennion has served as Fox's deputy for several years.
Bennion: “Throughout my time as the state’s Chief Deputy Attorney General, I’ve learned what it takes to effectively run the Department of Justice on behalf of all Montanans. I know I will be a successful advocate on day one and improve public safety, fight government overreach, and protect our most vulnerable citizens. Montana is a better place for having had a strong conservative in the Attorney General's Office since 2013, and I will work to ensure that continues."
He joined us live on Thursday's Montana Talks with the news: