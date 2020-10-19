The preliminary snowfall totals from this past weekend have been posted, and several areas of Yellowstone County had more than a foot of snow over the weekend, with more expected to accumulate through the week.

According to the National Weather Service, northwest Billings had 12.5 inches of accumulation as of 5 a.m. on Sunday (10/18), with east Molt receiving 14.5 inches, and Acton piling up 15 inches of snow as of 11 a.m. yesterday (Sunday).

The extended forecast for Billings from the N.W.S. has at least a 40 percent chance of snow daily through Sunday (10/25), and temperatures will get dramatically colder, according to current predictions.

On Wednesday evening (10/21), rain will turn to snow with an accumulation of 3 inches expected overnight, and an additional 2 inches possible by noon on Thursday (10/22), according to the National Weather Service forecast for Billings. The Weather Channel forecast predicts 4 to 8 inches of snow for Billings on Wednesday (10/21), and another 1 to 3 inches on Thursday (10/22).

Regardless of how much snowfall is possible, there's a 100 percent chance of even colder temperatures setting in midweek. According to the N.W.S., Billings will have high temps in the lower 20s on Wednesday and Thursday, and then the high will be in the teens on Saturday, Sunday, and next Monday (10/26). Low temperatures next weekend will be in the single digits, with wind chills dropping well below zero.

After Wednesday's predicted high of 37, the Weather Channel extended forecast for Billings doesn't show a high temperature above freezing until October 28.

The National Weather Service 'Hazardous Weather Outlook' predicts accumulating snow and "unseasonably cold temperatures" for southern Montana and north central Wyoming, as two weather systems move through our area on Wednesday (10/21), and again on Saturday (10/24).

