Just moments after the Montana Department of Transportation announced the reopening of Beartooth Highway to the Wyoming state line, a wintry mix has again closed a portion of Highway 212.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation road report website, Beartooth Pass is open 15 miles south of Red Lodge to Vista Point. Blizzard-like conditions have been reported on top of the Pass.

Heavy snow is possible in the Beartooth / Absaroka Mountains through Sunday, with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until Noon on Sunday, May 24, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS says periods of snow is expected above 6500 feet, with the possibility of 6 to 12 inches of accumulation.

Severe thunderstorms are possible on Saturday (5/23), mostly east of Billings. Up to 80mph winds, and golf ball size hail are possible in the afternoon and evening on Saturday, predicts the National Weather Service.

The forecast for Yellowstone County is wet and cool through Sunday. Billings could get up to an inch of rain, with temperatures on Saturday expected to be in the lower 50's. Memorial Day (Monday 5/25) should be sunny in the Magic City, with temperatures in the mid 70's.

ROAD CONDITIONS FROM THE LOWER GATE TO VISTA POINT ARE WET. EXPECT ICY PATCHES ON CURVES AND SHADY AREAS. TRAVELERS GOING UP THE PASS WILL NEED TO TURN AROUND AT VISTA POINT AND RETURN TO RED LODGE.UPDATES WILL BE GIVEN AS THEY OCCUR. -Montana Department of Transportation

