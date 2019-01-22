Billings Will Get Hit With More Snow On Wednesday

Another round of snow will move into Billings on Wednesday that could dump up another 2-4 inches on top of the 7-10 inches Yellowstone County dealt with on Monday.

Billings Public Schools have activated alternate bus stops through Wednesday (1/23) afternoon.

(Information courtesy of billingsschools.org)

Rehberg Ranch – All bus stops in Rehberg Ranch will be at:

Rifle Creek Trl @ Iron Horse Trl

Yellowstone Country Club/Augusta Ranch – All bus stops in Yellowstone Country Club and Augusta Ranch (including Sam Snead Trl) will be at:

54th St W @ Bobby Jones at the Yellowstone Family Park

Hidden Lake Subdivision (including Lorraine St and all side streets that feed into Lorraine St) will be at:

Hwy 87 N @ Lorraine St

Interlachen Dr in the Heights will be at: Lakewood @ Interlachen

Any streets north of Rimrock Rd will have alternate bus stops ON Rimrock Rd at the intersecting street. Buses CANNOT travel on these streets when there is excessive snow and ice.