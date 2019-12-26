9: Flint’s Top Blog Posts of 2019

In the coming days heading in to the New Year, I'll be sharing my top Montana blog posts for 2019 (based on "local unique visitor" counts).

Coming in at #9- the continued effort to "Save the Cowboy, Stop American Prairie Reserve."

Sep. 30, 2019: Small Towns Fight Back Against APR, Foreign Influence

Small towns across Montana are rising up against the American Prairie Reserve, in an effort to save family ranch communities and our Montana way of life. You've likely seen the "Save the Cowboy, Stop the American Prairie Reserve" signs all across the state.

Here's the bottom line: foreign billionaires are funding the American Prairie Reserve (APR) in an effort to give Montana cowboys and ranchers the boot.

Another way that APR allies are looking to remove ranchers from the land is by combating local ordinances covering bison. We got a phone call from Katie Brown in Malta. She says outside groups are looking to attack the Phillips County bison ordinance, and as a result- the Phillips County Livestock Association could use your help. According to Brown, the bison ordinance "was put in place to make it mandatory for ALL bison owners to identify their herd and do disease management."

Katie tells us there will be a big fundraiser to help. It's coming October 12th at the Milk River Pavilion in Malta, and will feature events all day long. After hearing Katie's call, many of you contacted us and asked us to post more info- here you go:

Entries open at 9 a.m. Ranch Roping 10 a.m. Free Will Lunch Served by Livestock Association at 11:30 Ranch Sorting to follow after Roping aprox. 1 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m for Silent Auction Free Will Dinner served from 5:30 to 6:30 Kids Boot Race, Ribbon Pulling and Wild Goat Milking(including the Calcutta)will start around 6:15. Live Auction will start at 7 p.m. Live Band will start at 8 p.m.

If you'd like to help, or to donate a silent or live auction item, you can contact Katie Brown at hilineheritage(at)yahoo.com or check out their facebook page "Hi-Line Heritage Celebration."

To make a cash donation to Livestock assoc. you can mail the check directly to:

Phillips County Livestock

Association

P.O. Box 430

Malta MT 59538