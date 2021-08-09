6 People Sent to Billings Hospital after 2 Vehicle Accident
A crash on Friday night (8/6) closed Broadwater Avenue until early Saturday morning, according to a post by Billings Police on social media.
The report on the @BillingsPD Twitter page indicated that emergency crews were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident just before 8:30pm MDT on Friday night at the intersection of Broadwater Avenue and 3rd Avenue West.
Billings Police Sgt. Reid reports that a Jeep was traveling south at a high rate of speed when the vehicle ran a stop sign and hit a GMC Acadia that was traveling westbound.
The post on Twitter says that the two individuals inside the Acadia were trapped, and were extracted by the Billings Fire Department before being transported to a local hospital.
Four individuals inside the Jeep also had to be extracted by BFD, and all were transported to the hospital, according to the post on Twitter.
An investigation into the accident is on-going, and Broadwater Avenue was closed until around 4am on Saturday morning (8/7).
Photos of the crash scene from JR Ellsworth show the extensive damage sustained to both vehicles, with the Acadia stopping at the front porch of a residence near the intersection.
No details about the condition of those involved in the crash was available at the time this story was published.
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.