Fatality After Pickup and Semi Collide on 27th St Billings

The northbound lane of S 27th St in downtown Billings was blocked for most of day on Friday, after a pickup truck collided with a semi tractor-trailer rig this morning around 9:16 am. BDP shared a Tweet this morning, shortly after the accident occurred at the intersection of 27th St and 4th Ave S.

A 78-year-old-man was killed in the crash.

The 37-year-old male truck driver from Goodwin, SD was uninjured in the accident. The elderly man from Billings was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased from his injuries. BDP says in the press release,

Initial investigative information shows a cattle hauler semi was travelling north in the outside lane on South 27th Street. A Ford Ranger was travelling east on 4th Ave S when the collision occurred at the intersection.

The northbound lane of 27th Street was blocked by first responders for most of the day as crash investigators worked the scene. The BDP Environmental Service truck was also deployed. The intersection was cleared around 3:30 Friday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing.

BDP says the cause of the fatal crash is still being investigated and at this time no citations have been issued. No further information is available at this time and the name of the deceased will be released by the coroner's office, pending autopsy and notification of kin.

The press release did not state if the cattle truck was carrying cows at the time of the accident. We will update this article as new information becomes available.