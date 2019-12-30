6: Flint’s Top Blog Posts of 2019

In the coming days heading in to the New Year, I'll be sharing my top Montana blog posts for 2019 (based on "local unique visitor" counts).

Coming in at #6: Celebrity Mer-Man at the Sip ‘n Dip: Aaron Tippin |

PRIOR POST FROM JANUARY 9, 2019

I'm gonna call it "Tippin Sip 'n Dippin." Country music star Aaron Tippin is performing as a celebrity "merman" at the legendary Sip 'n Dip Lounge in Great Falls, Montana. And he's doing it all for a good cause- to raise money for the Grace Home Veterans Center in Great Falls.

And yes, for those of you not familiar with the Sip 'n Dip...they actually feature mermaids at the bar, along with the legendary "Piano Pat."

Check out the details below thanks to Sandy with the O'Haire Motor Inn, and "Sarge" at KINX radio.