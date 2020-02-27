5th Grade Boxer from Montana #1 in Nation [AUDIO]

She's 11 years old, a 5th grader at Big Sky Elementary, and she's number one in her weight class in the entire nation- in boxing. Meet Billings, Montana's "JoJo" Martinez.

She's only been boxing for a little over a year, and she's already taken first place in national tournaments. In 2019 she was voted as the Montana Most Outstanding Boxer of the Year. But that you may have already known. What you may not have known is that she is also one of roughly 350 people that "The Rock"- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson follows on Instagram.

The Billings 5th grader is also teaming up with The Rock on a new project called "Project Rock" that is taking her to New York City coming up on March 24th in NYC.

We caught up with JoJo and her dad Austin Schnizler Thursday morning. Check out the full conversation below. And, if you can make it to Spokane, Washington this weekend- you can check her out in the ring.

Here's the audio:

Here's JoJo and her dad Austin Schnizler: