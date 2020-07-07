43 Residents at Canyon Creek Memory Care COVID-19 Positive

The Canyon Creek Memory Care Community on the west end of Billings is under quarantine after nearly 80 percent of their residents tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release.

All of the residents and staff at Canyon Creek, 1785 Majestic Lane, were tested for COVID-19 on July 3. 43 of the 55 residents tested positive for the novel coronavirus, as well as 15 of the 56 member staff, according to the press release.

In Mid-February of this year, protocols were put in place at Canyon Creek to help prevent the exposure of COVID-19. These preventative procedures included; limiting visitation to only essential persons or in end of life situations, the screening of every individual upon entry to the community (including staff) for temperature, travel history, or known exposure and an increase in both food and PPE supply stock. -Koelsch Communities press release

2 of the 43 residents that tested positive for the novel coronavirus at Canyon Creek Memory Care Community have been admitted to the hospital, according to the press release.

In a June 25 press release from Governor Bullock, an updated directive was announced to permit safe visiting of nursing homes and assisted care facilities. In that directive, visitation of nursing homes would be allowed if that facility is "able to follow infection control protocols per guidance issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)."

