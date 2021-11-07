2021 Montana Millionaire Lottery Tickets Sold Out in 6 Days

Those puppies just went on sale November 1st and every single one of the 250,000 Montana Millionaire tickets for 2021 are gone.

At $20 bucks a ticket, the annual Montana Millionaire lottery is a definite money generator. The grand prize is obviously one of the $1,000,000 prizes, but there are two other "Early Bird Drawings"...one in November for $25,000 and another drawing in December for $15,000.

This particular Montana Lottery game has been around since 2007, giving away a million bucks at the end of every year. Pretty simple. This year there are TWO (2) million dollar prizes!!!!

Most years I pick up one of these end-of-the-year pipedreams but this year I blew it. I simply waited too long. But nobody really expected ALL THE TICKETS to be sold in just 6 days. It's a new record sell-out.

Back to the money: So if the state sells 250,000 tickets at $20 a pop...that's $5 million dollars. Minus the TWO $1million grand prizes and the combined $40K in early bird prize money, that's a hefty chunk of change.

(FYI - This year the Montana Lottery made 2,500 of the tickets "instant winners" of some sort, either $500 or $100 instant winners.)

So if you blew it too, all hope is not lost. There are some pretty decent Montana Lottery games to play for yourself, or if your family is like my family...scratch tickets always make for fun stocking stuffers.

(No, I don't get paid by the Montana Lottery. I just come from a family of gamblers. We love it in almost any form. Seriously. Horses, keno, Baccarat, dice, trivia...you name it, we'll gamble on it.)

Where have Montana Millionaire winners lived? Well, all that info is annoyingly on the Montana Lottery website. Interestingly enough, there has never been a winner from either Missoula OR Bozeman. Billings appears to have produced the most winners since the inception with 4 winners (2007, 2010, 2011, and 2018).

So if you were smart enough to pick up your Montana Millionaire ticket early enough, best of luck to you. If you're in the Bozeman area and you win big, let's grab a Pickle Barrel...on you, of course.