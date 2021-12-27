My Top 10 Montana Stories for 2021 Based on Local Views

Credit Anna Tooke

Here's my top 10 Montana stories for 2021. These are based off of your local pageviews here in Montana.

  1. Sheriff’s Photo Shows Devastating Fire in Denton, Montana:

    A devastating fire swept through Denton, Montana. Here's the photo of the grain elevators that were destroyed along with several homes. Read More: Sheriff's Photo Shows Devastating Fire in Denton, Montana |

  2. Explosive Piece by Former NYT Editor Points Finger at Fauci

    Nicholas Wade is the former New York Times science editor, who spent 30 years at the Times alone, and has been writing about science for close to 50 years. Read what Montana Public Service Commissioner Tony O'Donnell also had to say about Fauci. Read More: Explosive Piece by Former NYT Editor Points Finger at Fauci |

  3. BREAKING: Missoula Rape Suspect is an Afghan “Parolee”

    The "Afghan visitor" who authorities reported has been arrested for allegedly raping a young woman in Missoula was placed in the state by the US State Department. Read More: BREAKING: Missoula Rape Suspect is an Afghan "Parolee"                                                                                                                   

  4. “Prom Night in Montana,” And They Know How To Shoot

     Usually, it's the dads with the guns before prom night, but this is Montana: the ladies have it covered. This was a great photo of a bunch of Billings area youbg ladies on prom night. Read More: "Prom Night in Montana," And They Know How To Shoot |

  5. Mom of Fallen Wyoming Marine Sounds Off on Biden

    "That feckless, dementia-ridden piece of crap just sent my son to die." The mother of a fallen Marine from Wyoming is sounding off on President Joe BidenRead More: Mom of Fallen Wyoming Marine Sounds Off on Biden |

  6. Billings Lawmaker’s Epic Response to Complainer from California

    If you vote in support of these bills, "my friends and I will stay away from your state." That was the threat sent to Rep. Kerri Seekins-Crowe (R-Billings). Crowe had a great response: "Without even looking up the texts of the bills, you’ve given me enough incentive to vote yes." Read More: Billings Lawmaker's Epic Response to Complainer from California |

  7. SD2 Superintendent Confronted for Not Wearing a Mask at Gym

    Billings School District 2 Superintendent Greg Upham was confronted for not wearing a mask inside of a gym in Billings on Thursday morning. Over the weekend, Upham announced a last minute decision that masks would be forced inside of school buildings when classes opened up on Monday. Read More: SD2 Superintendent Confronted for Not Wearing a Mask at Gym |

  8. Daines: It Only Takes One Dem Senator to Stop “The Squad”

    "It only takes one brave Democrat senator to stop this nonsense." - Senator Steve Daines (R-MT). And we all know exactly who he was talking about, right? Read More: Daines: It Only Takes One Dem Senator to Stop "The Squad" |

  9.  Aw Shucks: California Bans Travel to Montana

    Some of you wanted to build a wall to keep the Californians out of Montana. Turns out all we had to do was pass a bill protecting women's sports, and now California is banning travel to Montana. Read More: Aw Shucks: California Bans Travel to Montana |                                                                                                              

  10. Montana State Students Chant “F” Joe Biden at Football Game

     This was obviously prior to the "Let's Go Brandon" era of 2021...It's a scene that has played out at several college football stadiums across the country in recent weeks. On Saturday, students at Montana State University in Bozeman joined in on the chorus, chanting "F" Joe Biden during the Bobcats first home opener.

    Read More: Montana State Students Chant "F" Joe Biden at Football Game |

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America

Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.

 

Filed Under: 2021, Billings Montana
Categories: Billings News, Montana News, Montana Talks, Newsletter, Politics
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top