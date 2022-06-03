Wow. This Luxurious Montana Tipi Campground Near YNP is Gorgeous

I like camping. Unfortunately, we just don't do it a lot. I have lots of excuses too... We don't have a camper or RV, our tent and sleeping bag inventory is pretty weak, we're too busy, camping is a hassle with a bunch of kids, and - perhaps most significantly - my wife isn't really a huge fan of tent camping.

It seems that sleeping on the hard ground with no running water, no electricity or heat, and none of the at-home "necessities" isn't really her idea of fun. Understandable. However, I think she would love to spend the night at this gorgeous campground near Gardiner, MT.

The Dreamcatcher Tipi Hotel in Gardiner looks awesome.

Situated just five miles north of the Gardiner entrance to Yellowstone National Park, guests at the Dreamcatcher Tipi Hotel stay in tipis. And these tipis are certainly much more luxurious than the accommodations used for hundreds of years by Native Americans.

Summer dates are filling fast at the glamping site.

I briefly browsed their online reservation calendar today (6/3) and it appears there are limited dates available throughout the summer months. Most of the tipis book for around $400+ per night. The only thing rustic about the campground is the views... the tipis look incredibly comfortable and cozy. Their website says,

Each interior is uniquely designed with warm heaters, solid foundations, fluffy high-end bedding and a selected, restorative mountain view.

The Yellowstone River is nearby, offering excellent angling opportunities.

Guests love the experience.

One recent visitor, Melissa Wood from Oregon (who shared her pictures for this article) left this review on social media,

Just got back from a week in Yellowstone and GT. Loved staying at Dreamcatcher Tipi, in Gardiner. Great location for sunrise tour in Lamar Valley. Every night a bon fire with s’mores and beverages and new people from all over the country. Epic escape

She also told me I should really go check it out. The "glampground" has 130 Google Reviews, with a 4.6-star rating overall. Most recent guests have left 5/5 stars.

A perfect campground for non-campers.

I would absolutely stay at this place and so would my non-camping spouse. We're always on the lookout for fun, unique places for our Montana staycations, and this campground totally fits the bill for us. You can find out more about the Dreamcatcher Tipi Hotel HERE.