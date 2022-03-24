You’ll Get Looks if You Do These 5 Things When You Visit Montana

I've said it before, but I've lived in Montana my entire life. It's such a beautiful state and one that I'll probably always call home. As a result of its beauty, we get a lot of tourists and visitors that come through to see the sights. But, some of you do things that make me question why you even came to our beloved state in the first place. Here's just a sample of the things you really shouldn't do while you're here. Special thanks to MatadorNetwork.com for the ideas on this list. I couldn't agree more.

We've said it too many times! Stay away from the wild animals.

A Black Bear is looking out of a Forest in Canada

It seems to happen every year; someone gets too close to a buffalo or a bear trying to get a selfie with Smokey, but it ends poorly. I'll say it again and again; We. Are. Not. A. Petting. Zoo. These are wild animals here. And don't feed them either, that's just another hazard you're putting yourself into.

Some of us have places to go, please don't stop in the road to take pictures.

Especially in rural areas, some of these folks are farmers and are actively working at the same time you're taking photos of the environment. Just pull over. We have places to pull over and park on our roads that allow for that. Don't be surprised if you get hit by a speeding Montana native once you slam on your breaks to take that important photo of the waterfall.

Everyone can still tell you're not from here even if you have a cowboy hat and boots.

Photo by Drew Dau on Unsplash

Ben Adkison from MatadoorNetwork.com makes an excellent point on this one. You stick out like a sore thumb if you wear cowboy hats and boots just because you're in cowboy country. Don't be like this guy. Just dress normally. We won't judge you, I promise.

We look down on "Glamping" here.

We have some excellent camping spots all over the Treasure State. Enjoying nature is what camping is all about after all. Don't ruin it with your cell phones and fancy tents that aren't really tents, but houses.

Finally, hiking in flip-flops is not hiking. You'll hurt yourself.

Not only are there clear hazards on the ground like spiky plants, large rocks, and snakes, but you could seriously cause harm to yourself if you need to run or climb something on your "hike." At the very least, wear a good pair of shoes that you don't mind getting dirty and moving in.

As long as you're not doing any of the things on this list, we welcome you to our great state of Montana. We like it here, so don't ruin it for the rest of us.

