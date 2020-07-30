As a veteran, I get e-mail updates from the VA, from the Department of Veterans Affairs. There's usually some useful or helpful info in there, and sometimes it's just "good to know" type of info.

A headline caught my eye today- "Veterans benefits 2020: Most underused state benefit."

What's the most underused veterans benefit in Montana? According to the VA:

“One of Montana’s most underused state benefits is the free pass to access State Parks along with a free hunting and fishing license for disabled Veterans.” – Kelly Ackerman, administrator, Montana Veterans Affairs Division For more information, visit fwp.mt.gov.

What are some of the other benefits available to veterans in Montana? The US Army maintains a consolidated list of benefits on their "My Army Benefits" web page. That page notes:

Summary of Montana Military and Veterans Benefits: Montana offers special benefits for its military Service members and Veterans including Property Tax Exemptions, Montana National Guard Tuition Scholarship Program, Education and Tuition Assistance, Point Preference or Alternative Preference in Initial Hiring, Vehicle Tags, as well as Hunting and Fishing License privileges. Eligibility for some benefits may depend on residency, military component, and Veteran disability status.

For VA benefits, the VA notes that you can download and print the VA Welcome Kit at https://www.va.gov/welcome-kit.

One additional, important note: It is thanks to our Vietnam Veterans, that us younger Iraq and Afghanistan veterans are able to enjoy such strong support out there across the country. We wouldn't have the support we have today without the sacrifices of the great Vietnam Veterans who came before us.