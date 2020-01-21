Wednesday’s Montana Talks: Gary Marbut on Gun Rights

I've gotten a lot of phone calls and emails from our listeners wanting to hear more about the gun control push being pursued by the scandal-plagued governor of Virginia. Especially in the wake of the recent gun-rights rally which featured thousands of peaceful, law abiding gun owners- despite the apocalyptic predictions from many pundits and many in the mainstream media.

You'll be pleased to know that coming up on Wednesday's leading statewide radio show- Montana Talks- we will be joined by Gary Marbut with the Montana Shooting Sports Association. Check out the full station list below so you can listen in. We also take your phone calls at 406-294-0970.

The Daily Caller summed up the gun-rights rally in Virginia, and the misleading media coverage, with this:

The media worked hard to spread misinformation and fear leading up to Virginia’s gun rights rally Monday.

Several reporters on the ground, including at least one from CNN, found the prevailing narrative about the rally to be deeply inaccurate.

Townhall.com's Matt Vespa has this: The Liberal Media Totally Eats It With Their Fake News Coverage of VA's Pro-Gun Rights Rally

