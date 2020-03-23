We Are Open: Let Us Know About Your Business

Are you still open for business here in Montana? Do you want to get the word out about your business so folks know how they can support you and your employees? Or, are you hiring and looking for workers?

If so, here's what we are going to do on Wednesday's "Montana Talks" statewide radio show. As we do most days, we are going to leave the phone lines open for you. But we want to hear from businesses that are still open or hiring- all morning long.

We're not charging you anything, you can simply call in to Montana Talks and let folks around the state know what you do and how they can support you. Just call in to our studio at 406-294-0970.

Billings area businesses can start calling in shortly after 6AM, Flathead businesses shortly after 8AM, and then we go statewide from 9-10AM on the following stations: