Viral TikTok Video Reveals the Five Types of Hunters in Montana

The start of Montana's general hunting season is Saturday, October 23. As a hunter, I always look forward to this time of year.

There are a lot of different types of hunters in Montana. Some folks hire guides to help them find wild game. Other hunters are more self-sufficient and use their own knowledge and skillset in order to harvest an animal every year.

During my time in Montana, I've met quite a few fellow hunters that claim to be the best at what they do. Many Montanans take great pride in their hunting abilities.

I recently came across a video that's making the rounds on TikTok. The video was created by Lauren Keeney and shows the five types of hunters that you'll find in Montana. It's not only hilarious, but some of it is definitely true. If you know someone that hunts in Montana, what type of hunter would you say that they are.

Here are the five types of hunters that you'll find in Montana, according to Lauren.Keeney on TikTok.

The one that hunts private land, but claims to only hunt public land.

Hunting public land in Montana can be a challenge. It seems like right when hunting season starts, the animals know where the private property is and relocate. If you happen to know someone with private land, you're definitely at an advantage.

The one who says they saw a bunch of animals but never fills their tag.

I have friends that tell me about the huge bull elk that they've seen while scouting, but for some reason, they never get one. Kind of strange, right?

The hunter that brags about the brand of clothing that they wear.

This is another good one. I know some hunters that try to convince me that their gear is better than mine just because it has a brand name like Sitka of KUIU on it. While Sitka does make some good stuff, I don't think it makes any difference when it comes to a successful hunt. High-end gear doesn't make you a better hunter.

The cocky hunter

We've all met this type of hunter. They think they know everything there is to know about hunting and only want to harvest the biggest animal. Most of the time, the trophy hunters tend to be a little more arrogant than someone just trying to fill their freezer.

The die-hard hunter

This is the type of hunter that spends all year preparing for hunting season and dedicates a lot of time to make sure that they're prepared. Generally, die-hard hunters know their stuff and are good resources for information.

Watch the TikTok video below

