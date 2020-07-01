Violent Crime Drops for 2nd Year in a Row in Missoula [AUDIO]

Thanks to the Trump Administration, violent crime in Missoula County dropped for the second year in a row according to numbers released by the US Attorney's office in Montana.

US Attorney Kurt Alme joined us on the radio Tuesday to highlight the continued success of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program that was reinvigorated in Montana by the Trump Administration and the Department of Justice.

According to a recent press release from the US Attorney's office:

For the second straight year, murders, robberies and aggravated assaults in Missoula County have decreased as law enforcement continues investigating and prosecuting methamphetamine trafficking, firearms offenses and armed robberies through Project Safe Neighborhoods, announced federal, state and local prosecutors today.

This is quite the development for Missoula County, especially given the fact that violent crime had risen by 49% in Missoula county from 2011-2017.

Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) is a program that was reinvigorated by the Trump Administration after President Trump's election in 2016. According to that same release from the US Attorney's office, violent crime has decreased 25.7 percent since PSN was launched in May 2018, and 85 fewer people were the victim of a violent crime than in the 12 months before PSN began.

The big question is, of course, why is PSN working? We've seen governments throw money and bodies at problems before- so why is this effort actually working? US Attorney Kurt Alme addressed that question and much more during our radio interview.