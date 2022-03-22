U.S. Marshals Most Wanted in Montana. Have You Seen These Guys?

The US Marshals are the oldest federal law enforcement agency in the nation, founded in 1789. Over 3,500 deputy marshals and investigators currently work for the agency around the country, operating under the arm of the US Department of Justice. According to the US Marshals Service 2022 Fact Sheet, their duties include,

Protecting the federal judiciary, apprehending federal fugitives, managing and selling seized assets acquired by criminals through illegal activities, housing and transporting federal prisoners and operating the Witness Security Program.

The Montana district for the Marshals is headquartered in Billings and they frequently assist or lead local law enforcement agencies in the apprehension of fugitives across the state. Their Montana "Most Wanted" list includes these three men, who are wanted for various reasons. Read on.

Credit: US Marshals/DOJ Credit: US Marshals/DOJ loading...

WANTED - David Earl Burgert, Jr.

David is wanted for firing upon Missoula County Sheriff's Deputies on June 12, 2011 and for violating the terms of his supervised release. Authorities say Burgert has "intense hatred and hostility towards law enforcement and the government", is a skilled outdoorsman/survivalist, and might be mentally unstable. CAUTION! Burgert is considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to apprehend. If seen, call 911 or 406-329-3625.

Get our free mobile app

Credit: US Marshals/DOJ Credit: US Marshals/DOJ loading...

WANTED - John Baptiste Reamer.

Reamer is wanted for a conditional release violation following a conviction for aggravated assault. If seen, call the US Marshals at 406-247-7030.

Credit: US Marshals/DOJ Credit: US Marshals/DOJ loading...

WANTED - Jesse Allen Pearson

Pearson is wanted for violating the terms of supervised release following a conviction for felon in possession of a firearm. If seen, call the US Marshals at 406-247-7030.