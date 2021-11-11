Question Montana, Would You Work With Killers For $16/hour?

I was reading an article earlier this week regarding some information that has come out saying that a few former employees of the Montana State Prison outside of Deer Lodge, are not happy with the conditions they are having to work in. You can read the article I read, right HERE.

I can tell you right now that I personally would not work in a prison, of any sort, for $16 dollars an hour. I mean think about it, you are going to work 40 hours a week minimum with criminals, some that have been charged with murder, rape, kidnapping, etc. so to put my life in jeopardy for such little pay is out of the question.

Photo by Damir Spanic on Unsplash

It's not just about the pay. It is the fact that according to the article (here), it is long hours constantly consisting of overtime, whether they want it or not. Your mental health constantly wearing away day after day, for sixteen dollars an hour. No thank you!

It would be interesting to know what kind of therapeutic services are available to these employees? You can't tell me that having a job as a prison guard is easy, I would like to think that they have services available.

Would you do it? Would you work with criminals, high offense criminals, for $16 an hour? The chance of being assaulted daily, mentally and physically, every day, for $16 an hour? I would not.

