Two New COVID 19 Cases found at Montana Women’s Prison

Governor Steve Bullock announced at a Thursday press conference in Helena that there have been presumptive positive COVID 19 tests at a women's prison.

"Earlier today it was announced that two inmates at Montana Women's Prison tested presumed positive through the Department of Corrections testing of asymptomatic inmates. The state lab is currently verifying the results of those tests," said Bullock.

Bullock then said testing is being conducted throughout the Women's Prison.

"Quarantine and isolation measures were implemented immediately, and Riverstone Health in Billings is conducting contact tracing for those who might have been in contact with those two presumptive positive cases," he said. "To take additional measures, all inmates and staff at the prison were tested and those results are pending."

Bullock announced the results of testing so far within all the state's penal institutions.

"To date, as part of it's Sentinel testing efforts, the Department of Corrections has tested 616 inmates among all of its facilities, and 102 staff members," he said. "These two cases mark the only presumptive positive results the department has received."

During the press conference there was no word from the governor as to when Phase 3 of the COVID recovery might begin.