TUESDAY: Montana’s Worst Air Quality Locations

The heat and the haze continue for the entire state of Montana this week. Air Quality Index numbers certainly fluctuate but at this point we're fluctuating between levels of 'bad'. Where are the hot spots today for poor air quality?

A rule of thumb for checking air quality if you don't have access to real-time date is this (Visibility Guidelines):

Cannot see 5 miles? Unhealthy Air

Cannot see 2 miles? Very Unhealthy Air

Cannot see 1 mile? Hazardous Air

As of 12 noon on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021:

Troy, MT (northwest Montana - Lincoln County): 160 = unhealthy

Libby, MT (northwest Montana - Lincoln County): 140 = unhealthy for sensitive groups

Anaconda (just north of town): 135 = unhealthy for sensitive groups

Helena (Monroe Avenue): 131 = unhealthy for sensitive groups

NW of Whitefish, MT (Delrey Road): 126 = unhealthy for sensitive groups

Thunderbird Island (northwest of Browning): 126 = unhealthy for sensitive groups

West Glacier: 124 = unhealthy for sensitive groups

Kalispell: 124 = unhealthy for sensitive groups

Thompson Falls: 123 = unhealthy for sensitive groups

Big Timber (south of town): 118 = unhealthy for sensitive groups

Hardin (north of town): 117 = unhealthy for sensitive groups

Bozeman (north of town): 116 = unhealthy for sensitive groups

Wolf Creek (north of Helena): 116 = unhealthy for sensitive groups

Between Ennis and Virginia City: 116 = unhealthy for sensitive groups

Missoula (north of town): 110 = unhealthy for sensitive groups

Malta: 106 = unhealthy for sensitive groups

There are many good places to check online for real-time Air Quality Index numbers and other details about what kind of pollution is in the air at any given time. Some of the most reliable include:

Montana Department of Environmental Quality: also known as "Today's Air"

IQair.com: a great site to check air quality ANYWHERE in the world

a great site to check air quality ANYWHERE in the world MontanaWildfireSmoke.org: good site for wildfire locations in addition to AQI information