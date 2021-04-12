UPDATE: 9:15 a.m.

WYDOT is no longer listing the stretch of highway as closed.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is diverting traffic from Interstate 25 following a Monday morning crash.

WYDOT says the northbound lane is blocked at milepost 188. Traffic is being diverted onto Poplar Street.

Though details haven't been released, images taken from the scene show a pickup truck flipped onto the media divider.

We will publish more details as they become available.