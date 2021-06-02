Crash on Billings West End Closes Grand Avenue for Hours
First responders were still on the scene of a west end crash after 8pm on Wednesday night (6/2), an incident that caused one direction of Grand Avenue to be closed for several hours.
The two vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Grand Avenue and 28th Street West, in front of SCL Health Medical Group at 2750 Grand Ave, and involved a Mercedes sedan and a Mitsubishi SUV.
After the impact, the sedan was in the eastbound lane of Grand Avenue facing west, with severe damage to the front end. The SUV came to rest in the grass, right next to the SCL Health sign off of 28th Street West, across from the Domino's Pizza location on Grand.
At the time of this story, Billings PD had not released details about the accident, and no information was available about the severity of the injuries for those involved in the crash.
Montana Highway Patrol released the "Memorial Day Recap" via Instagram, showing the number of calls, and responses MHP had over the holiday weekend. According to the MHP report there were:
- 3,079 calls for service.
- 1,747 traffic stops.
- 184 crashes
- 47 DUI's
The "100 Deadliest Days of Summer" begin on Memorial Day, which is the time where Montana Highway Patrol responds to more fatal injury crashes than any other time of the year, according to the MHP Instagram post.
