Man Blacks Out While Driving, Slams Into Billings Business

For the second time this week, someone has driven their vehicle has into a Billings business.

According to a post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page at 1:44 pm MDT on Wednesday (11/3), a male driver in his 20's apparently "blacked out and left the roadway" behind the Residence Inn by Mariott and crashed through a fence and into the side of Selby's located at 2595 Enterprise Drive.

Credit: Johnny Vincent

The man was transported by a third party to a Billings hospital for "medical evaluation," but no injuries were reported, according to Billings Police Lt. Mayo.

Credit: Johnny Vincent

Credit: Johnny Vincent

Just this past Monday morning (11/1) another man drove his pickup truck into a business at Rimrock Mall. According to the report from the Billings Police, the 63-year old man drove through the main entrance of D-Bat Baseball Academy around 6 am, and was taken to a local hospital for a "non-life threatening injury."

Rimrock Mall was closed most of Monday as the Billings Police Department investigated the incident.

No further details about these two crashes were available at the time this story was published.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.