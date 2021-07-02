There’s a Lot of Work Required to Have a Few Hours Fun in Montana

Photo by Togo RV on Unsplash

I admit I'm really lazy when it comes to recreation. So much time and preparation has to go into it for me, it's just not worth it. Hey, we're all different. I used to have a boat years ago and I see all these people heading up the road for the 4th. Boats, campers, four-wheelers etc. Do you know how much work has to go into all of that?

People put days into getting all of those things ready for 8 hours of recreation. Loading then unloading. Food and fuel, then the trip to get there. After you have your two days you load everything back up, turn around, and head home. Then, the work starts all over again. Now you have to unload, clean everything up, unhook and put everything back in its spot so it's out of the way until next time. I'm getting exhausted just thinking about it.

Most of the people in the family are all into helping with all of it. Try to get volunteers to mow for an hour and it's nearly impossible. Even going to a concert, wow. Get cleaned up, drive in, park, wait in line to get in. Finally, the show. Okay, great.  Two hours of entertainment then empty the building. Wait to get out of the parking lot for 45 minutes then drive home.

If somehow that was all a little bit easier. It seems a lot of work has to go into not doing any work for a while. It's always better to know someone who has a boat and a camper and get invited than being the one doing the inviting. No matter how you recreate this weekend, stay safe, and we'll see you back here Tuesday at 5. I'll bet you'll be tired.

