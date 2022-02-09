The Montana Update from the Trucker Lawyer in Canada

When it comes to the Freedom Convoys taking place on the Montana-Alberta border, one man has certainly stood out- the "trucker lawyer" from Calgary, Alberta in Canada.

I got the chance to catch up with Chad Williamson recently on the radio here in Montana. We got his take on what it's like being the lawyer handling negotiations between the truckers and farmers opposing the COVID mandates in Canada and the local authorities.

Williamson: When I became a lawyer, I never thought that I would be on the frontlines with hard working Albertans taking a stand against what they see to be real tyranny in this country over the last two years...They're hard working folks who frankly have nothing left to lose because of the economic wreckage that has been thrown upon them over the last couple years.

Plus, even if the authorities wanted to forcibly remove the truckers and farmers- where are they going to get the two trucks from?

Williamson: There were 200 or 250 pieces of heavy equipment out on the highway of all sorts of unique shapes and sizes- agricultural gear, heavy drilling gear, construction equipment with stabilizing arms down. I mean, frankly, I don't even know if if the Canadian military has enough tank salvaging equipment to move that stuff...it just gave me a chuckle that no local tow companies down here would assist the RCMP for potential fear that they're riling up their neighbor, or towing their neighbor, or maybe even getting blackballed.

We also had Williamson break down Canadian law for us, and how these mandates are a violation of the Canadian charter.

Williamson: One of the interesting and troubling aspects of our Constitution as those rights are not absolute. We have something called a notwithstanding clause, where essentially if there is a breach of the charter or a constitutional infringement- the onus then flips to the authority that breached the Constitution to basically show that it was reasonable in a Democratic society. And of course this used to have a very high threshold, and if there were charter breaches that was a very serious matter.

Here's the full audio of our chat with Williamson, and big thanks to the crew at Rebel News for linking us up:

By the way, you can chip in to help cover legal fees for the truckers by visiting TruckerLawyer.ca.